PS5 event: Everything you need to know

The wait is finally over as Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase granted gamers the first look at PS5 games under development as well as revealed the PS5 system itself. Actually, two PS5 systems. Yes, two. At PS5’s launch, Sony will offer two options: a PlayStation®5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours.

PlayStation Studios also came to the party with a host of extraordinary PlayStation 5 game reveals totaling nine titles. It kicked off with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — the next chapter in the acclaimed partnership between Sony and Marvel Games. It is due out for PS5 this holiday. Insomniac also revealed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Guerilla gave a first look at Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 5 and Polyphony Digital dropped by to unveil Gran Turismo 7 as The Real Driving Simulator prepares for a new generation of PlayStation hardware.

There is also latest fan-favourite Demon’s Souls, a captivating PS5 remake from Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio.

A wide range of innovative new indie titles were also showcased.

Bugsnax from Young Horses is a narrative-driven adventure from the creators of Octodad. Players are to investigate the mysterious Snacktooth Island but watch out as its home of the legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures.



Goodbye Volcano High from Ko_op is a cinematic narrative game that touches on love, friendship, and self-realization in the final days of civilization.



Jett: The Far Shore from Superbrothers + Pine Scented is an interstellar trip that will take you to a mythic oceanic planet in an action adventure, featuring an emotional mix of storytelling and world exploration.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab is a story-driven action adventure game combining exploration and discovery with fast-paced combat.

Little Devil Inside from Neostream Interactive is set in a “Victorian-like” era, where players embark on dangerous missions to gain evidence and findings for your employer, a mysterious professor.

Oddworld: Soulstorm from Oddworld Inhabitants is a major visual and cinematic lead for the celebrated series, as player can enjoy intelligent new gameplay mechanics and twisted new devices to enable explosive deviousness.





The Pathless from Giant Squid / Annapurna is a mythic tale of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest who venture to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness.Stray from BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna features a little cat in a futuristic walled city, devoid of life, befriends a sentient drone. The cat must find its way home, and perhaps help the city along the way.





Lastly Solar Ash from Heart Machine / Annapurna is a journey through a surreal and vivid world filled with mystery, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters across a vast open world.

Of course, who can forget PlayStation’s third-party partners that also brought in the big guns?

Grand Theft Auto V from Rockstar Games will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements, "making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever," according to Rockstar Games. Fans will love that a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be also available, free for three months exclusively on PlayStation 5. PlayStation Plus required for online multiplayer.

Ghostwire: Tokyo from Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks

From Bethesda: “From Shinji Mikami and the team at Tango Gameworks comes Ghostwire: Tokyo, a next-gen action-adventure game coming to consoles exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2021. Tango Gameworks has taken full advantage of the power of the PS5’s next-gen hardware to create a stunning, immersive, and mysterious world to experience. Explore the streets of a city filled with spirits and mysterious otherworldly threats, with an arsenal of powerful abilities at your command.”

In Godfall brought to you by Counterplay Games, the player is one of the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Players will tear through foes as they climb through some of the elemental realms."

Project Athia was brought to you by Luminous Productions / Square Enix. This game promises to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuse together the latest technologies with art. Project Athia players can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.

Hitman 3 from IO Interactive

From IO Interactive: “Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and will put you back into the shoes (and stylish suit) of Agent 47, a ruthless professional assassin who must take on the most important contracts of his career.”

2K Sports also gave millions of gamers around the world an eye-popping first look at pre-alpha PS5 development footage of NBA 2K21.





Deathloop from Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

From Arkane Studios: “With stunning and stylish environments, memorable combat encounters, and the freedom to tackle each mission at any pace and with any approach you choose, this is Arkane like you’ve never seen (or felt) it before, built with next-gen in mind. Deathloop is being developed for a new generation of hardware and will launch on console exclusively for PlayStation 5.”

Resident Evil Village from Capcom







This time, players immerse themselves as Ethan, searching for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees. The return of a first-person perspective will bring a visceral edge to combat. RE Village will have a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7 and the village itself is just as important a character as any other.

Capcom also gave us a first look at a thought-provoking PS5 game called Pragmata.

