PS5 new software update to have USB storage support

San Francisco - Sony is reportedly rolling out the first major software update for PlayStation 5 console, which comes with several new features, including the much-requested USB storage support.

According to GSMArena, the players will be able to transfer their games from the PS5 to a connected USB storage device with this feature.

You won't be able to play the game from the drive but rather just use it for archival.

"If you need the game in the future, it's much faster to just transfer it from the drive than download it all over again," the report said on Tuesday.

This feature has been available on the PS4 consoles for a while now and they could even run the game directly off the external drive. Even the PS5 allowed transferring and playing PS4 titles from external drives.