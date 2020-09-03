PS5 not backwards compatible with PS3, PS2 or PS1

Washington - The PlayStation 5 won't be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 1, 2 and 3 games, according to Ubisoft. Ubisoft has claimed that the PlayStation 5 won't be backwards compatible with PlayStation 1, 2 and 3 games. The early PlayStation titles won't be supported by the much-hyped new console, according to a Ubisoft support page, which explains that it will only be compatible with PlayStation 4 games. The page read: "Backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games." However, Ubisoft's support page has now been amended and the reference to older PlayStation hardware has been removed.

Sony, for its part, has not yet made a comment on Ubisoft's claims.

In August, Eric Lampel - Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior vice president and head of global marketing - insisted the PlayStation 5 "will launch this year" without delays.

Eric admitted the coronavirus pandemic has presented a number of challenges to the company, but he doesn't think the health crisis will impact its plans.

He said: "It's a massive challenge on every front.

"Not just for the parts of the organisation that I oversee, but for all parts of the organisation. The nice thing is that we're pulling it together.

"We will launch this year - that will happen - and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past."

Bang Showbiz