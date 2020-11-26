PS5 receives performance update, Sony CEO says ’everything is sold’

Sony has released another PlayStation 5 performance update.

The long-awaited console recently launched amid a wave of publicity and discussion, and Sony has just released its second update in the space of a week.

The update weighs in at around 820MB and is geared towards boosting the performance of the console, after gamers reported a number of issues to Sony.

Among the issues that cropped up for some users were games crashing when the console was put into rest mode.

Other gamers reported a bug related to the console’s Blu-ray drive, which led to PS5 discs spinning at various intervals and often, quite loudly.