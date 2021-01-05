PS5 reportedly sold 3.4 million units within first month of launch

PS5 reportedly sells 3.4million units within first month . According to a new report Sony has shifted a whopping 3.4million PlayStation units within the consoles first four weeks of launch. According to Digitimes, along with the record figure of 3.4million consoles sold, the PS5 is also expected to reach up to 18million sold in 2021. The sales within the first four weeks would make it the highest ever for a PlayStation console. The console is already said to have had the biggest launch in US history, beating the PS4 as the previous fastest selling console in the US. .

Multiple retailers in the UK have also spoken out saying that there will be no more console stock until some time in 2021.

The PlayStation 5 has added an alert if the console detects a user using the last generation version of a game.

Sony's next-gen hardware has been given an update which features a dialogue box when a gamer launches the PS4 version of a title.

The alert lets the user known that they're opening the last-gen version, and gives them the option of switching to the new PS5 edition instead.

When the console first launched, some players accidentally played older cross-generation games without getting the benefits of the new hardware.

Others were left feeling underwhelmed by the PS5 because the games didn't look any better, but this was because they had accidentally opened the previous version.

While the new update is a welcome one, Microsoft's Xbox Smart Delivery simply autodetects which edition is optimised for each gamer's hardware and downloads the right one.

Meanwhile, this model lends itself well to the next-gen, after an Xbox spokesperson revealed that the name for the new console isn't actually Xbox Series X.

They explained: "The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox.

"And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X.

"Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming