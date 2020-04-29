PUBG finally lands on Google Stadia

San Francisco - Google has finally introduced the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on its subscription-based game service Stadia. The game will be free for Stadia Pro members and will include the new Cold Front season pass. The base PUBG game on Stadia can be purchased for $29.99, while the new Pioneer Edition is available for $39.99. The higher price tag includes the base game, the Survivor Pass: Cold Front and Google Stadia-exclusive skins. Alongside PUBG, Stadia is adding a feature called click to play, the ability to click a game link and instantly play.

It is part of Google's grand vision of making cloud games accessible with just the click of a URL, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, Google is also partnering with Electronic Arts (EA) to bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA to Stadia later this year.

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' will hit the service in the fall, and Stadia will add Madden NFL and FIFA in the winter.

Google is also planning to launch Crayta exclusively on Stadia this summer, free for Stadia Pro members.

In the latest move by a major esports company to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, PUBG Corporation, the company behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, announced Friday it is replacing its PUBG Global Series (PGS) with a trio of regional competitions in 2020.

According to a press release from the company, switching to the online-only tournaments is designed to "support PUBG esports during this time of physical distancing."

The PUBG Continental Series (PCS) will consist of events held in May, June and August. The total prize pool for the three events will be $2.4 million.

--IANS

