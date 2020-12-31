PUBG Mobile announces fan-favourite player awards 2020

PUBG Mobile wraps up its esports year by announcing the fan-favorite player awards from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020.

PMGC Favorite Players

While the PUBG Mobile Global Championship raged on this year, one of the most awaited fan events took place. The voting for the fan-favorite player awards for PUBG Mobile esports took place and the five winners are out.

Each PUBG Mobile region could award one fan-favorite player award. The possible regions are Southeast Asia, South Asia, EMEA, Americas, and Wildcard. And although many PMGC players deserved the award, only five made it through the voting period to be crowned yesterday.

PUBG Mobile Award Winners