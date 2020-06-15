rAge Expo goes virtual as convention gets cancelled

South Africa’s biggest annual video gaming, technology, and geek culture expo has been cancelled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rAge Expo has been bringing people together for almost two decades and this will be the first time that fans will have to sit at home and enjoy the show indoors. As plans are being made to bring the event online.

“We’re a resilient bunch. So, we’re working on an online version of rAge, in the spirit of the technology and inventiveness that drives the expo. rAge has always been much bigger than the building that contains it. So, bringing South Africa’s fabled gaming and pop culture icon to the online world makes sense,” said Michael James, Founder and Project Manager of rAge in a statement.

James also said that with many physical places being closed off, the company has opened up new spaces in the digital world.

“rAge by design always moves with the times, and we hope to create an experience filled with exciting and unique tailor-made content. This isn’t a simple task and we’re doing what we can to ensure it feels and looks as good as possible, and without too many bugs, glitches, or lag,” said James.