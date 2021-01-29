Red Bull Campus Clutch: Everything to know about world’s first university VALORANT competition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Red Bull has launched Campus Clutch, the world’s first (and biggest) global university esports event to take place - and South African gamers can join too! This competition will give students from all over the world a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete VALORANT. Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifiers globally run from February to May 23. South African university teams will be able to compete in the local regional qualifiers that will take place in March 2021 and the national final will take place in April 2021. Teams from more than 50 countries will have the opportunity to develop and prove their skills against players from all over the world, while at the same time, experience what it takes to compete like a pro player.

The groundbreaking competition will challenge players of all levels to team up, represent their campus or university, and compete on the world stage to make history for their university and to make their country proud.

Despite only recently entering the esports scene, VALORANT is fast becoming a household name and one of the most exciting games to watch.

In 2020 the disruptive FPS from Riot Games broke the “single-day hours watched record in a single game category” with 34 million hours, according to Twitch.

Red Bull Campus Clutch offers a level playing field and a starting point for any up-and-coming VALORANT teams looking to make a name for themselves on the world stage.

To take part, student teams of five around the globe are invited to sign up to compete across three phases: the Qualifiers, National Finals and World Final.

The winners of the National Champions will head to the prestigious World Final, where they will compete against the world’s finest student VALORANT competitors. They will also win a cutting-edge and state-of-the-art gaming hub for their university.

Finally, the team that sees the word ’Victory’ at the World Final will secure €20 000, that is a cool R368 000.

The cherry on top is that Valorant creator, Riot Games is offering the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final Winners an exclusive chance to see the biggest stars in VALORANT compete at the upcoming VALORANT Masters event. This is an official tournament within the 2021 Champions Tour.

IOL TECH