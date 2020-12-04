Red Bull Hit The Streets 2020: JabhiM wins Street Fighter V, Iggy takes Tekken 7 crown

Cape Town - After heated battles with their opponents, JabhiM and Iggy Igshaan were crowned the Red Bull Hit the Streets champions for Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 respectively at the finals on Thursday night.

JabhiM held on to his title after winning the championship last year. He ploughed through the competition with only one round loss.

The event took place at the Red Bull Studios in Bree Street, Cape Town and saw 8 players compete for the title across the two disciplines.

Alexandra’s own JabhiM and Iggy Igshaan from Cape Town, have earned themselves an all-expenses paid experience at Red Bull Kumite abroad in 2021.

Iggy and JabhiM will represent South Africa and make the country proud at the event. Red Bull Kumite is an international Street Fighter V event where gamers from all over the world compete for top honours in the popular game.