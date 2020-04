Red Bull, Riot create public online League of League tournament

Riot Games and Red Bull are teaming up with esports tournament organizer Battlefly to create a new online League of Legends event open to the United States public, the companies announced Friday.

The tournament, called the Red Bull Power Spike, will begin Monday and culminate with the Grand Prize Tournament on May 24. Players will compete for in-game prizes such as skins, with the Grand Prize Tournament champion getting the Hextech Alistar in-game skin -- along with plenty of bragging rights.

Organizers are also hopeful that the tournament will create new paths for professional hopefuls to LoL's premier North American series, the League Championship Series.

"We really want to spend some time on the LCS side, working through what our path to pro looks like," LCS commissioner Chris Greeley told Newsweek. "We want to give potential players and potential pros a much better and kind of clear route as to how a player can develop their skills from downloading the game to showing up on LCS stages and when we're able to open up that stage again, post-(coronavirus)."

Greeley added, "The development that we're looking for (from) North American talent to be the next wave of great players on stage to lead us into international events just isn't getting developed as fast as we want."