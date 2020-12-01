Red Dead Online will be separated from Red Dead Redemption 2

‘Red Dead Online’ is set to be separated from ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’.

Developers at Rockstar are officially decoupling the online game from the action-adventure game, meaning players will be able to buy the online multiplayer mode as a standalone product on both PC and consoles without purchasing the main game.

This new standalone version of ‘Red Dead Online’ launches on December 1 and will cost $20, but from the launch date until February 15, players will be able to get the game for 75 percent off, meaning it costs just $5.

As an online game, it requires a subscription to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold if you're playing on PlayStation or Xbox console, respectively.

‘Red Dead Online’ will be sold through the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, and Epic Games Store, and will include the full ‘RDO’ experience with no differences to those who own the original version, which was supplied when ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ was purchased.