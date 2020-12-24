Retro Gaming Gift Guide for the last-minute shopper

Coming to the end of 2020, almost everyone will be wishing they could travel back to a simpler time. Here are some of the best nostalgic gifts for gamers this festive season. 'Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros' Nintendo always does right by Mario, and the 'Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros' - based on the original 1980 console - is no different. For the franchise's 35th anniversary, the company dropped a great new entry into the series with a golden Game & Watch device featuring a digital clock, the original 'Super Mario Bros' game and the Lost Levels.

'SEGA Genesis Mini'

Mega Drive fans will love the SEGA Genesis Mini, which captures the essence of the beloved classic console.

The miniature hardware comes with 40 pre-installed games from SEGA's past - and two bonus once - with the likes of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' and 'Earthworm Jim' included.

'SEGA Genesis Classics'

If you want some SEGA nostalgia without picking up the mini console, then PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch gamers can get their hands on the 'SEGA Genesis Classics'

Boasting more than 50 classic titles, the collection lets players get a trip down memory lane with the likes of 'Gunstar Heroes', 'Shinobi 3', 'Revenge of Shinobi' and 'Street of Rage 2'.

Arcade Classics Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Retro Mini Arcade Game - Gold Edition

Pac-Man has been a gaming icon since 1980, and the beloved character has been given a celebratory edition to mark the original's 40th anniversary.

The miniature version of the arcade classic - which has colour graphics, Gold Label Housing, authentic sounds and a joystick - is a wonderful homage to the beloved game.

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Building Kit

One for the grown-ups here, with a fantastic building kit from LEGO which lets fans create their own classic NES console.

The set comes with a buildable 1980s retro style television, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen to give people a way to recreate 'Super Mario Bros' experiences from their childhoods.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming