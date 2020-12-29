Riot Games finally settles Vandal vs Phantom Debate in VALORANT
Riot Games came out with some 2020 stats to finally settle the VALORANT Vandal vs Phantom debate on whether or not one gun is better than the other. On top of that, they found the longest-lasting VALORANT game of 2020.
Vandal vs Phantom
As one of the biggest arguments players encounter, the two main rifles of the FPS title are both essential weapons. But with the same cost, players often wonder which gun is better, the Vandal or the Phantom. Both have similar damage numbers and are both used competitively. Though some say the Vandal is more difficult to control the bullet spread and spray pattern, it can kill enemies with only one headshot. On the other hand, the Phantom deals less damage per second but has a simpler spray pattern and a built-in silencer.
Riot Games tracked this year's data and found an answer to the Vandal vs Phantom debate. In VALORANT 2020, Vandal saw more kills on the fun than the Phantom. The Spectre followed up in third place. Fans should note that this data is accurate since Riot ranked the weapon performances based on the number of kills since launch.
Additionally, a record was revealed regarding the longest VALORANT game this year. Played on Ascent, ten players fought each other in a near-hour and a half-game. The record went to a game lasting 1 hour and 28 minutes with 58 rounds.
VALORANT 2021
After teasing Agent 14, the next character to join the lineup, the VALORANT team remains elusive with more updates. 2021 looks to be a big year for VALORANT with the launch of Episode 2 coming up and the Champions Tour for esports. The launch of the game took gamers and fans by surprise, even bringing over 1 million viewers on Twitch.
Now that the Vandal vs Phantom debate ends for the year, fans finally know that the Vandal saw better results. 2020 was an incredible year for VALORANT and though the game only hit closed beta in April, the past nine months brought huge success. Coming out of nowhere, Riot Games created and published one of the best first-person shooters in gaming and esports. Fans can't wait to see what 2021 brings.
