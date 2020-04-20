Riot Games offers hackers up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to $100 000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the biggest in gaming. By comparison, Nintendo's bounties max out at $20 000 while Rockstar Games' ends at $10,000. HackerOne is a website where companies offer rewards to hackers who expose security issues in their software. "If anti-cheat software is only run in user-mode, its capabilities would be compromised by a cheat running at a higher privilege level," Riot Games wrote in a blog post. "For example, some of the more advanced cheating communities have used Direct Memory Access (DMA) to rebroadcast memory to a separate computer for later processing." Per the blog post, Riot Games insisted Vanguard does not collect or process any personal information beyond what is already used in the current League of Legends anti-cheat solution.

"Riot does not want to know more about you or your machine than what is necessary to maintain high integrity in your game," Riot Games said.

Riot's director of esports, Whalen Rozelle, said the popular new title has led to a sharpened vision of where the game could go in the future.

"We're overwhelmed by the initial interest and excitement in Valorant," Rozelle said in a statement. "We have massive dreams for what this game can be as an esport, and we're excited to embark on this long esports journey with our players. Our primary focus early on will be forming partnerships with players, content creators, tournament organizers, and developers -- unlocking them to help us to build the Valorant ecosystem."

Rozelle said initial communication to organizers and third-party tournaments is geared toward helping effectively plan and execute events.

"Our aspiration is to build an esport worthy of your lifelong attention and interest. We plan to do so guided by three core principles: competitive integrity, accessibility, and authenticity," Rozelle said.

While in beta, Valorant has smashed streaming records on Twitch, which is true to Riot's plan for accessibility to the game.

"We aspire to build the highest quality broadcast experience that both showcases the creativity, teamwork and clutch moments we love about this game for experienced fans and makes it easy for new fans to discover their love of esports," Rozelle said.

"There's no doubt that, as a hyper-competitive experience, Valorant has the ingredients to be a successful esport -- and we have big dreams for what this can be -- but we want to be thoughtful in how we put it all together."

Field Level Media