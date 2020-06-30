Riot teases next Valorant agent, targets six per year

Riot Games teased the next Valorant agent on Monday and announced that the current goal is to have six new agents per year. Anna "SuperCakes" Donlon, the game's executive producer, said in a video announcement that the game will unveil new episodes every six months, with three acts in each episode, released every two months. The current goal is to have a new agent with every act, but that could change. "This is another place where we're gonna need a little flexibility, because we really need to follow your cue," SuperCakes said. "How many agents are too many? How many are too few? Right now, six is the sweet spot, so six is what we're targeting." Riot revealed Reyna as the 11th agent in May, shortly before the public release of the game. No details are known about the agent for Act 2 of the first episode, but a silhouette was seen in the video announcement, showing a trim, androgynous character with a bold haircut.

Act 2 and the new agent are expected to arrive in early August.

SuperCakes also announced there will be three battlepasses per episode and new skins released every week or two.

Riot Games has recently committed $1 million to help combat racism and injustice, starting with donations to The Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Dylan Jadeja, president of the Los Angeles-based video game development company, made the announcement in a letter to employees Friday that addressed the death of George Floyd in police custody and the ensuing protests.

"Systemic racism is not a new issue, but we must acknowledge that complacency has contributed to slower progress than is needed to drive lasting change," Jadeja wrote. "Like many other companies with the ability and responsibility to accelerate progress, and to make it a reality, we have a part to play and it is on us to do more.

--Field Level Media