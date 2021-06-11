Roblox sued for $200m over music copyright issues

San Francisco - Popular virtual gaming platform Roblox has been sued by the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) in the US, seeking $200 million in damages for allegedly allowing users to upload music from famous artists without paying a licensing fee. The Verge reported on Thursday that the NMPA filed suit on behalf of several major music publishers, accusing the popular kid-focused platform of hosting a shared library of copyrighted but unlicensed songs from Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, deadmau5, and other artists .

The lawsuit alleged that Roblox "actively preys on its impressionable user base and their desire for popular music, teaching children that pirating music is perfectly acceptable". The lawsuit also seeks a court order that will make Roblox crack down on piracy. Roblox, which was launched in 2006, has been a runaway hit during the pandemic, giving socially distanced kids a social space to gather online.

The company said in a statement posted on its website that it is surprised and disappointed by this lawsuit "which represents a fundamental misunderstanding of how the Roblox platform operates, and will defend Roblox vigorously as we work to achieve a fair resolution". "We do not tolerate copyright infringement, which is why we use industry-leading, advanced filtering technology to detect and prohibit unauthorised recordings," the company added. Half of Roblox's audience of more than 30 million daily users are kids under 13.