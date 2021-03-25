Rocket League Sideswipe coming to iOS and Android

'Rocket League Sideswipe' has been announced for iOS and Android.

Psyonix has announced a spin-off game which has been made specifically for mobile to take advantage of touchscreen controls, rather than being a port of the original.

As reported by GameSpot, the upcoming title - set to be released later this year - has switched to a side view to better suit the smaller screens.

Each match will last two minutes, and they can either be played one-on-one or with two teammates pairing up on each side.

There will be competitive rankings to test your skills, and while newcomers will find it easier to play, longtime fans will also get something from the game.