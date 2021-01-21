SA game ’The Endless Wyrd’ wins big at international contest, set for early access release later this year

Cape Town - Proudly produced in South Africa, ’The Endless Wyrd’ recently won the first qualification round of the Nordic Game Discovery Contest (NGDC) Season V. The NGDC took place during Africa Games Week in Cape Town in early December and have qualified for one of the biggest international contests. The NGDC will be taking place in Sweden later this year. In ’The Endless Wyrd’, your aim is to scavenge the Wyrd and escape the approaching Thing of the Dark. It is a dice-based, deck-building, roguelike adventure so load your dice with powerful augments to create your own synergies and combos and stack the odds in your favour. After all, in the rabbit hole of the Wyrd, the only way back up, is down. The game boasts a number of fantastic features including: – The quest for that to show off your OP (overpowered) combos.

– Unit synergies. Your units gain new abilities and interactions when certain types of units are present.

– Player-Unit synergies. Players can interact with certain units to get effects that will positively affect combat, e.g. killing a specific unit causes damage to those around it.

– Item synergies. You can build up your deck with powerful items that synergise well together.

– Elemental synergies. Elemental effects can synergise (for example, bleed damage is reduced by Cold and Disease can spread to Cold or Bleeding units.)

– Interactives. Players can also interact with the environment for new gameplay, allowing you to completely immerse yourself into the Wyrd.

There are also complex boss mechanics, impressive movement mechanics and you may also upgrade items the way you prefer. There are many more noteworthy bragging points, but it’s better to experience these in game.

"To us, The Endless Wyrd is the quest for the stupidly overpowered and we can't wait for players to uncover the ridiculously overpowered synergies and combinations that we have in store", said Janke van Jaarsveld, CEO of Design Imps.

"We are also very proud of the game's South African roots, boasting the unique comic art style of Willem Samuel, who's band, SkreeAlleen, incidentally also lent their talents to the soundtrack."

“The Endless Wyrd” is scheduled for Early Access release in Q3 of 2021. An early Alpha demo is currently available on Steam.

Watch the trailer and a one Minute gameplay trailer to get an idea of what will be in store.

IOL TECH