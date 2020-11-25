Samsung launches 240Hz curved gaming monitors

New Delhi - Samsung on Wednesday launched a new line-up of curved Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India at a starting price of Rs 49,000 (about R10 000).

The new range of gaming monitors comprises two models: the G9 -- with 49-inch display -- and the G7, available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants.

"Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry-first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new monitors will be available for pre-booking in India from November 25 till December 31.

According to the company, Odyssey monitors are the world's first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images for an immersive gaming experience.