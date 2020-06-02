Sentinels sign dapr to complete Valorant team

Sentinels rounded out their roster for the start of Valorant esports, signing Michael "dapr" Gulino on Monday. The team made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "Launching with a full squad. Introducing: @daprcs." dapr, a 21-year-old from the United States, previously was a rifler in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, most recently for Bad New Bears. He previously competed for Team Singularity, Swole Patrol and eUnited, among other squads. He rounds out a roster that includes Jay "Sinatraa" Won, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, Hunter "SicK" Mims and Jared "Zombs" Gitlin. Sinatraa was selected the 2019 Overwatch League's Most Valuable Player after leading the San Francisco Shock to the championship. The 20-year-old from Shoreline, Wash., had been with the Shock since September 2017 after a stretch with Selfless Gaming.

Zombs, 21, previously played for Sentinels' Apex Legends team.

ShahZaM, 26, was a CS:GO player for OpTic Gaming, Echo Fox, Team SoloMid and Complexity Gaming, among other teams.

SicK, 21, competed in CS:GO pro for SoloMid, Rogue, Complexity and Chaos Esports Club.

Valorant, Riot Games' new first-person shooter title that had been in closed beta since April 7, will be released officially on Tuesday.

"Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, so we're hyped to be able to do so on June 2," Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon said. "The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together."

The closed beta, which opened April 7, will close May 28, a week from Thursday's announcement. According to Donlon, the game has averaged nearly 3 million players daily during the closed beta.

Additional servers will be added in major locations such as Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid and Warsaw, with other improvements planned in South America and Eastern Europe.

The game won't launch immediately in Vietnam, while India and the Middle East will be mapped through other servers (Southeast Asia and Europe, respectively) at first.

--Field Level Media