Sephiroth: All you need to know about the New Smash Ultimate Character and fighter
At The Game Awards 2020, Nintendo debuted the new character in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate lineup, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy.
Sephiroth Joins the Fight
In the new lineup of characters, Sephiroth showed off in the new trailer at The Game Awards 2020. As the main villain in Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, fans wondered when Cloud's enemy would appear. Though he wasn't expected as a new fighter, his addition will be welcome in a 70+ cast of characters. Sephiroth from Final Fantasy, the new Smash Ultimate character,
He uses his long sword to fend off enemies from a distance with wide-range attacks. As a character in the Final Fantasy universe, he can also use ranged attacks through magic and materia. The trailer also showed off Sephiroth's alternate form with his signature black wing. Based on the 3-minute trailer, his attacks become quicker combos and flurries in winged mode.
New Smash Ultimate Character
The Game Awards, which included 30 total awards and categories and six esports sections, played live tonight and aired the new character. Smash Ultimate fans can rejoice with the addition of Sephiroth, another fighter from the Final Fantasy series. A huge surprise to fans and players, nobody knew what to expect after Nintendo added Minecraft Steve to Smash Ultimate. Certainly not another character from the Final Fantasy universe.
Currently, there is no date set for Sephiroth, the new character, to be added in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Based on past trends, Smash Ultimate Sephiroth's release date will likely be in the coming weeks or early January. Nintendo will reveal more details on Sephiroth's release date in the coming weeks.
