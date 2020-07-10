Sony invests $250 million in Fortnite maker Epic Games

Sony on Friday announced it has made a strategic investment of $250 million to acquire a minority interest in Epic Games, creator of the popular video game Fortnite.

The investment enables Sony and Epic to broaden their collaboration with Sony's portfolio of entertainment assets and technology, and Epic's social entertainment platform and digital ecosystem to create unique experiences for consumers and creators.

"Epic's powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations. There's no better example of this than the revolutionary entertainment experience, Fortnite," Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO Sony said in a statement.

The companies noted they have "an already close relationship," and that the investment allows them to "broaden their collaboration."

Tim Sweeney, CEO Epic, said that both Sony and Epic have created businesses at the intersection of creativity and technology and they share a vision of real-time 3D social experiences that will lead to a convergence of gaming, film, and music. He added that the parties plan to build a "more open and accessible digital ecosystem for all consumers and content creators."