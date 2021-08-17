Sony may offer Crunchyroll as part of PlayStation Plus

The gaming giant confirmed that it had completed the acquisition of the anime streaming site for £847 million.

Sony could offer Crunchyroll in a "more expensive" PlayStation Plus package.

Eurogamer have reported that the company now plans to include the service for PlayStation gamers as part of an upgraded PlayStation Plus offer.

It is said that users who chose the upgraded version of the service will pay more to receive a Crunchyroll subscription as well as other benefits.

Sony already owns the anime streaming service Funimation and have explained how they are aiming to create a "unified" subscription experience for gamers.