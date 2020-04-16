Sony offers PlayStation 4 games for free - here is how to get your hands on them

Cape Town - As the lockdown continues and millions around the world are forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is good news for PlayStation 4 owners. Sony is offering PlayStation 4 gamers two excellent games free of charge in its Play At Home initiative. Both "Journey" and "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection" are being offered for free starting April 15 and ending May 5. The games can be redeemed through the PlayStation Store. Once redeemed, the games are "yours to keep". Here is how to get both:

The Uncharted collection includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. All have been remastered for PS4.

In most countries, the offer gives you "Journey" and "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection." However, if you live in Germany or China, you get "Knack 2" instead of 'Uncharted'.

Turn on your console and navigate to the PlayStation Store. You can find this icon farthest left on the dashboard.

If you can not find a promotional image for the giveaway, you can find it in the search bar at the top.

Search for "Journey," select it, and then add the game to your library.

Repeat that process with "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection."

"In alignment with SIE’s goal in preserving Internet access in the US and Europe, game downloads may take a little longer, but we appreciate the understanding from our community as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone," said PlayStation in a statement.

"Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners."

