Sony PS5 event rescheduled to June 11: Here is how to watch the reveal

After much anticipation, Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 event will be held on Thursday, June 11.

The event is a pre-taped program that will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second. "The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect," said senior Director at SIE Content Communications, Sid Shuman in a post on the PlayStation blog.

It is advised you watch the event while wearing headphones, if possible, as the show promises to have "some cool audio work".

"We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games? That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware," said the company in the blog post.

This digital event will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, everyone will be together virtually experiencing the excitement together.