Sony reveals 'God of War 2', 'Spider-Man 2' and 'Wolverine' game at PlayStation 5 showcase

SO far this year, Sony had remained pretty quiet this year about its upcoming game releases for the PlayStation 5. That changed significantly with Thursday's PlayStation showcase, a presentation packed with announcements including a PS5 remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, as well as first looks at a sequel to 2018′s God of War and upcoming Wolverine and Spider-Man games, from Marvel and Insomniac.

Sony debuted a teaser trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, showing series protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus setting off to stop the eponymous apocalypse from Norse mythology. Making an appearance were allies from the first game, like the talking head Mimir, and it also teased what looks to be a cameo from the Norse god of thunder, Thor. Sony also showed off a trailer for Spider-Man 2, revealing Venom as the game's antagonist, as well as a teaser for a Wolverine game, also from Marvel and Insomniac Games. No release dates were shared for either of those yet. A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is also headed for the PS5, at a yet undetermined date. There was, however, a concrete date given for Gran Turismo 7, which will release on the PS5 on March 4, 2022, the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst announced. A PS5 port for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 5, with improved graphics and gameplay is coming in March 2022, which will include its popular online multiplayer mode, GTA Online. That's looking to be a pretty crowded month for new games, as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands also got an official release date set for March, 25, 2022.