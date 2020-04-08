Sony reveals PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

Sony has unveiled the new DualSense wireless controller for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

The features of DualSense, along with PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, promises to deliver a new feeling of immersion to players.

"We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller. This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow," said S ony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO, .





Ryan added that lots of thought went into the new design, as the design team worked closely with our hardware engineers to place the triggers and actuators in suitable places.





"In the end, we changed the angle of the hand triggers and also made some subtle updates to the grip. We also took thoughtful consideration into ways to maintain a strong battery life for DualSense’s rechargeable battery, and to lessen the weight of the controller as much as possible as new features were added."





There will no longer be a “Share” button as Sony had with DualShock 4, but the company assured that it is not gone for good. It will now have a 'Create' button feature. More details on this feature will be revealed close to the launch of the console.





DualSense will also have a built-in microphone array that will enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset.





On the colour side of things, Sony decided on a two-toned design, with the position of the light bar that will give it an "extra pop".





"DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics.





“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.



