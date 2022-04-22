Sony rumoured to be considering adding ads in PlayStation games

Los Angeles - Sony is reportedly planning to put ads in PlayStation games. The move would make it viable for more free-to-play titles.

According to Insider, the advertisements could start appearing before the end of 2022. What's more, it's claimed gamers will be offered incentives for viewing the commercials. Sony is not the first firm to set out plans for in-game ads, as a report recently claimed Microsoft is going to do the same for Xbox games.

Meanwhile, Sony recently promised 10 new live service PlayStation games by 2026. Following the tech giant's acquisition of Bungie, Sony set out its plans to use the video game developer's expertise to deliver a host of titles, seemingly for the PS5, though this is not confirmed, over the next few years. Speaking during an earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totok said: "Our studios will learn from Bungie, that is a strong wish we have the Bungie side is willing to work closely with us."

Sony is set to make more studio acquisitions after buying Bungie. In February, the firm bought the 'Halo' and 'Destiny' developer for $3.6 billion, and it's said they are not done with big acquisitions. Gamesindustry.biz boss Christopher Dring revealed that PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan told him to "expect more".

The deal sees Bungie become an "independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment, with the details confirmed through Sony in a press release. PS boss Herman Hulst said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Bungie to the PlayStation family! "Bungie create community-driven games with outstanding technology that are enormous fun to play, and I know that everyone at PlayStation Studios will be excited about what we can share and learn together."

