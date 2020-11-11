Sony says it will take three years for a full crossover from PS4 to PS5

London - Sony thinks it will take three years for a full crossover from PS4 to PS5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of platform planning, Hideaki Nishino, has insisted there could still be a few more years of "forward compatibility".

Speaking to AV Watch, he said: "In fact, it may not be easy to develop PS5-specific development from day one. For the time being, development for PS4 is also necessary. It’s not a PlayStation unless you prepare a system that developers can use up over several years, so I think there is great potential in the future ...

"In terms of compatibility, it is important to move PS4 titles on PS5, but I have insisted that forward compatibility [supplying the same titles as PS5 to PS4] is important. The current assumption is that the transition from PS4 to PS5 will take about three years. In the meantime, how can I keep buying games on PS4? Can the purchased games be played on PS5? That is important. After a certain period of time, we ask developers to develop on the premise of ‘cross generation’ of PS4 and PS5. Of course, we also need to improve the library to make it easier."

Sony's PS5 is to launch this week in the United States and a week later in the United Kingdom.