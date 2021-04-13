Sony wants to bring PlayStation titles to mobile
Sony is looking to bring popular PlayStation titles to mobile.
PlayStation Studios have confirmed they are currently on the lookout for someone to fill the role of Head of Mobile for either its San Manteo or Los Angeles office, and a job advertisement specifically mentions bringing popular PlayStation franchises to the mobile gaming world.
According to Metro.co.uk, the ad reads: “As head of mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities.
“You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & live services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”
The advertisement doesn’t mention any specific games, but popular PlayStation franchises include the likes of ‘God of War’, ‘Ratchet & Clank’, and ‘The Last of Us’.
The potential for mobile games from Sony comes after a new report was released which claimed a PlayStation 5 remake of the first ‘The Last Of Us’ game is in development at Naughty Dog and that a sequel to ‘Days Gone’ was pitched but rejected.
The report said the ‘Last of Us’ remake was first attempted three years ago when Sony’s Visual Arts Service Group were handed the task, but when the team didn’t get the funding or support it needed, Sony opted to shift development over to Naughty Dog.
BANG ShowBiz Gaming