Sony wants to bring PlayStation titles to mobile

Sony is looking to bring popular PlayStation titles to mobile.

PlayStation Studios have confirmed they are currently on the lookout for someone to fill the role of Head of Mobile for either its San Manteo or Los Angeles office, and a job advertisement specifically mentions bringing popular PlayStation franchises to the mobile gaming world.

According to Metro.co.uk, the ad reads: “As head of mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities.

“You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & live services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

The advertisement doesn’t mention any specific games, but popular PlayStation franchises include the likes of ‘God of War’, ‘Ratchet & Clank’, and ‘The Last of Us’.