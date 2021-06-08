Sony will continue to move PlayStation exclusives to PC.

Herman Hulst has confirmed that the gaming company will bring more of their exclusive games to computer gamers as he can see an "appetite" for gamers with other consoles.

Speaking to the PlayStation blog, he said: "We’re still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.

"But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release."

And Hulst has promised there is an "exciting lineup of great console games" coming.

Speaking about the possibility, he added: "That’s the goal - we want to reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built.

"Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games."

