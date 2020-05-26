Spirit, FaZe win openers at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Team Spirit and FaZe Clan kicked off Group C play with wins Monday at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.

Spirit swept Fnatic with a 16-3 win on Nuke and a much tougher 16-14 decision on Inferno. FaZe Clan opened with a 16-12 win against GODSENT on Nuke, lost 16-14 on Inferno and roared back with a 16-7 victory on Dust II.

Nikolay "mir" Bityukov paced Spirit with 44 kills and a plus-13 differential. Leading the way for Faze Clan was Marcelo "coldzera" David with 71 kills and a plus-26 differential.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250 000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams on June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Group A round-robin play concluded Thursday and Group B wrapped up Sunday. Group C play continues through Wednesday, with Group D beginning on Thursday and finishing on Saturday.