Square Enix joins E3 2021 roster

Square Enix has confirmed its involvement at E3 2021.

The studio wasn't initially listed as one of the participants set to present games at this year's all-digital expo.

However, the company's president Yosuke Matsuda has revealed the publisher is working on its reveal line-up for the event.

Speaking to Nikkei, Matsuda said: "We'll be announcing the rest of the line-up [later], and we're also planning to make an announcement at E3 in June, so please keep your eyes peeled."

Earlier this month, the Entertainment Software Association officially revealed plans for its "reimagined" digital event, with the likes of Nintendo, Xbox, Konami, Ubisoft, Capcom, Warner Bros. and Take-Two confirmed to be taking part.

The annual gaming showcase will take place on June 12-15, with no physical component for fans to attend in person.

ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said: "For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games.

"We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."

The ESA notes that new structure will let "more people than ever" participate.

And with the organisation acknowledging that the event is about more than huge announcements, they will also look to provide a chance for people within the industry to connect.

