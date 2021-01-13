Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets next-gen update

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' has received a next generation boost. The hugely popular title - which is currently available for Xbox Game Pass users through EA Play - has been given a performance update for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. As detailed in a blog post, all next gen versions now have improved framerate, dynamic resolution ranges and post-processing resolution - although the latter doesn't apply for Series S. In terms of console specific upgrades, the Xbox Series X/S framerate has now been increased from 45 FPS to 60, while the Series X also has dynamic resolution in the range of 1080p to 1440p. The latter's normal mode - non-performance mode - sees postprocessing increased to 4K, and dynamic resolution of 1512p to 2160p.

For the PS5, framerate is also up from 45 FPS to 60 FPS, with postprocessing increased to 14440p.

However, dynamic resolution has been disabled with the game now rendering at 12000p, which is up from 810-1080p.

Meanwhile, as revealed this week, Lucasfilm Games is the new identity of video games from Lucasfilm.

The film company - founded by 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas - has appointed Lucasfilm Games as the new home for all of its video games, including the 'Star Wars' titles.

An announcement post read: "Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games.

"Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming