Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players battle it out to represent SA abroad

Cape Town - Red Bull Hit the Streets is back to crown South Africa’s best fighting game competitors. The gaming tournament will feature two 1v1 fighting titles over a series of online qualifiers and grand final through November and December 2020. Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 competitors will battle it out for a full expenses paid trip to experience Red Bull Kumite in 2021. For the first time, Tekken 7 has been added to the gaming roster for Red Bull Hit the Streets. This opens up the competition to more players to compete against each other. Online qualifiers will kick off on 6 November 2020. The grand finals will be streamed live on 3 December 2020 on Red Bull’s Twitch page and take place in Bree Street, Cape Town, for select local gaming enthusiasts to watch in person.

Think you got what it takes to be the ultimate Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 warriors? Click here to register.

Last year, Alexandra’s own Jabhi ’JabhiM’ Mabuza walked away as the Red Bull Hit the Streets 2019 champion after the national finals that took place in Cape Town.

He went on to represent South Africa at the Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier in Japan where he competed against some of the world’s best Street Fighter V players.

“Winning Red Bull Hit the Streets in 2019 was the moment that made me believe that having a passion for gaming is something to be proud of. My community started believing in me, players took notice of me and I felt I had reached a new level” said JabhiM.

“If you’re competing, you need to prepare for your opponents. It doesn't matter who it is, look at everyone as a worthy opponent and don't make the mistake of thinking someone is a lesser fighter than you.”

