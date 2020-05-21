Street Fighter V: Theunis van der Merwe remains SA's top ranked player
After establishing his impressive prowess at the game in Mind Sports South Africa's ( MSSA) 2019 Online Schools' League, Theunis van der Merwe from Hoërskool Klerksdorp has maintained his top position by dominating the Street Fighter V esports scene.
The MSSA 1st Gauteng Online Provincial Championships is set to be played on 30 May 2020 and has the same status as all Provincial LAN Championships. MSSA has just released the latest rankings for Street Fighter V.
MSSA's 1st Gauteng Online Provincial Championships and shall be used in the Selection process to select South Africa's official squads.
The title will also be held in MSSA's 10th Online Schools' League which is still sponsored by NWU, and still has a bursary attached as first prize.
Van der Merwe was the winner of the MSSA's 9th Online Schools' League and won the NWU bursary - and it almost looks like he is destined to win the bursary in 2020.
The full rankings for the Street Fighter V esports title are:
Position - Name of Player - Club Points
1 - Theunis van der Merwe - Hoërskool Klerksdorp 135.4
2 - Leonard Loftus - Masters of Mind Sports 119.9
3 - Mxolisi Lukhele - Amplified Rebellion 109
4 - Leone Loftus - Fakkel School of Skills 109
5 - Benniel Botha - Fakkel School of Skills 109
6 - Cindy-Lee Strydom - Fakkel School of Skills 109
7 - Ester Kanerhe - Northcliff High School 109
8 - Irfaan Sabet - Empangeni High 109
9 - Jayden Gotalkista - Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog 109
10 - Kyle Graham - Fakkel School of Skills 109
11 - Lebogang Phoshoko - Cape Town Mind Sports 109
12 - Ru-Landi Killian - Affies 109
13 - Sean Skolkali - Northcliff High School 109
14 - Unathi Nzimandi - Empangeni High 109
15 - Angelo Ritumalta - NHHS 109
16 - Nolo Mokhathi - NHHS 109
17 - Anele Motaung - Fakkel School of Skills 109
18 - Lee-Ann van der Merwe - JCS Academy 109
19 - Rina Rene du Toit - Northcliff High School 109
20 - Pieter van der Merwe - Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog 109
21 - Tshedza Mashelea - Masters of Mind Sports 109
22 - Charlize Seremak - HTS Sasolburg 109
23 - Francois Botha - AHS Sasolburg 109
24 - Khotso Mokoena - AHS Sasolburg 109
25 - Dylan Naidoo - Northcliff High School 109
26 - Natalie Swanepoel - Fakkel School of Skills 108.5
27 - Dwayne van Niekerk - Fakkel School of Skills 105
28 - Kyle Rad - Parys High School 104.5
29 - Jeremy Seremak - HTS Sasolburg 104.5
30 - Bokomoso Smith - AHS Sasolburg 104.5
31 - Joost Loftus - Masters of Mind Sports 103.6
32 - Jodie Motala - Empangeni High 102.4
33 - Alexander Nel - NHHS - 100.6
34 - Victor Strauss - Hoërskool Klerksdorp 100
35 - Daniel Lewis - NHHS 99.9
36 - Matthew Van Schoor - NHHS 99,5
37 - Ian Hallgreen - Empangeni High 99.3
38 - Zaharaa Hassan - NHHS 98.2
39 - Ahmad Omer - NHHS 96.6
40 - Thabiso Ranape - NHHS 96.6
41 - Connor Baron - Parys High School 95
42 - Kristen Cockeron - Fakkel School of Skills 95
43 - Luhan Stotlz - Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog 95
44 - Micaela Hodgkinson - JCS Academy 95
45 - Okkert Ras - Parys High School 95
46 - Pieter Lourens - BNKR 95
47 - Koos Frederick - HTS Sasolburg 95
48 - Michael Janse van Rensburg - HTS Sasolburg 95
49 - Chiney Wallace - HTS Sasolburg 95
50 - Johandri van der Merwe - AHS Sasolburg 90.3
51 - Mia-Alyssa Abrahams - NHHS 86
52 - Ameer Begg - NHHS 86
53 - Mikaail Damon - NHHS 86
