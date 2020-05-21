Street Fighter V: Theunis van der Merwe remains SA's top ranked player

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

After establishing his impressive prowess at the game in Mind Sports South Africa's ( MSSA) 2019 Online Schools' League, Theunis van der Merwe from Hoërskool Klerksdorp has maintained his top position by dominating the Street Fighter V esports scene.

The MSSA 1st Gauteng Online Provincial Championships is set to be played on 30 May 2020 and has the same status as all Provincial LAN Championships. MSSA has just released the latest rankings for Street Fighter V.

MSSA's 1st Gauteng Online Provincial Championships and shall be used in the Selection process to select South Africa's official squads.





The title will also be held in MSSA's 10th Online Schools' League which is still sponsored by NWU, and still has a bursary attached as first prize.





Van der Merwe was the winner of the MSSA's 9th Online Schools' League and won the NWU bursary - and it almost looks like he is destined to win the bursary in 2020.





The full rankings for the Street Fighter V esports title are:





Position - Name of Player - Club Points

1 - Theunis van der Merwe - Hoërskool Klerksdorp 135.4

2 - Leonard Loftus - Masters of Mind Sports 119.9

3 - Mxolisi Lukhele - Amplified Rebellion 109

4 - Leone Loftus - Fakkel School of Skills 109

5 - Benniel Botha - Fakkel School of Skills 109

6 - Cindy-Lee Strydom - Fakkel School of Skills 109

7 - Ester Kanerhe - Northcliff High School 109

8 - Irfaan Sabet - Empangeni High 109

9 - Jayden Gotalkista - Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog 109

10 - Kyle Graham - Fakkel School of Skills 109

11 - Lebogang Phoshoko - Cape Town Mind Sports 109

12 - Ru-Landi Killian - Affies 109

13 - Sean Skolkali - Northcliff High School 109

14 - Unathi Nzimandi - Empangeni High 109

15 - Angelo Ritumalta - NHHS 109

16 - Nolo Mokhathi - NHHS 109

17 - Anele Motaung - Fakkel School of Skills 109

18 - Lee-Ann van der Merwe - JCS Academy 109

19 - Rina Rene du Toit - Northcliff High School 109

20 - Pieter van der Merwe - Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog 109

21 - Tshedza Mashelea - Masters of Mind Sports 109

22 - Charlize Seremak - HTS Sasolburg 109

23 - Francois Botha - AHS Sasolburg 109

24 - Khotso Mokoena - AHS Sasolburg 109

25 - Dylan Naidoo - Northcliff High School 109

26 - Natalie Swanepoel - Fakkel School of Skills 108.5

27 - Dwayne van Niekerk - Fakkel School of Skills 105

28 - Kyle Rad - Parys High School 104.5

29 - Jeremy Seremak - HTS Sasolburg 104.5

30 - Bokomoso Smith - AHS Sasolburg 104.5

31 - Joost Loftus - Masters of Mind Sports 103.6

32 - Jodie Motala - Empangeni High 102.4

33 - Alexander Nel - NHHS - 100.6

34 - Victor Strauss - Hoërskool Klerksdorp 100

35 - Daniel Lewis - NHHS 99.9

36 - Matthew Van Schoor - NHHS 99,5

37 - Ian Hallgreen - Empangeni High 99.3

38 - Zaharaa Hassan - NHHS 98.2

39 - Ahmad Omer - NHHS 96.6

40 - Thabiso Ranape - NHHS 96.6

41 - Connor Baron - Parys High School 95

42 - Kristen Cockeron - Fakkel School of Skills 95

43 - Luhan Stotlz - Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog 95

44 - Micaela Hodgkinson - JCS Academy 95

45 - Okkert Ras - Parys High School 95

46 - Pieter Lourens - BNKR 95

47 - Koos Frederick - HTS Sasolburg 95

48 - Michael Janse van Rensburg - HTS Sasolburg 95

49 - Chiney Wallace - HTS Sasolburg 95

50 - Johandri van der Merwe - AHS Sasolburg 90.3

51 - Mia-Alyssa Abrahams - NHHS 86

52 - Ameer Begg - NHHS 86

53 - Mikaail Damon - NHHS 86



