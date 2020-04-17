Team Liquid might sell Doublelift's contract

Team Liquid is looking to sell the contract of AD carry Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, esports content creator Travis Gafford reported Thursday.

Gafford cited multiple sources.

Team Liquid finished 7-11 in the spring split of League of Legends' North American League Championship Series, missing the playoffs by placing ninth out of 10 teams.

Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, 26, reportedly is under contract through mid-November, but he could be moved ahead of the LCS summer split, which is scheduled to open May 16 2020.

Last month, Doublelift tweeted, "I'm benched because I had no motivation until very recently. Being sick and unable to compete gave me my passion back, but too late. I'm sorry towards every one of my teammates and I'll be working from now on to regain their trust."