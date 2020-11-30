Teleporting racing game ‘Warp Drive’ arrives on Apple Arcade

San Francisco - Apple has introduced a new game 'Warp Drive' from UK-based independent developer Supergonk in its growing catalogue of titles on its Cloud gaming service Arcade.

'Warp Drive' differentiates itself from other racers by allowing players to teleport around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes.

Further, the game features dynamically generated tournaments to offer a different experience each time.

"Compete in a series of dynamically generated tournaments, with random options providing a different experience every time you play, upgrade your car between races, gradually adding more capabilities to drift, boost, or warp your way to victory," the company said in a statement.

Arcade recently added two new games Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital and All of You from Alike Studio.