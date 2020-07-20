The best gaming laptops

For many years, PC gamers have used and preferred desktop rigs over laptops as they deliver high levels of graphics quality and resolution. However that seems to have been a thing of the past as the games have evolved to use less equipment but the same quality. While desktop rigs are still big, many cannot turn a blind eye on gaming laptops that have now crept in, containing the same level of gaming components as desktop rigs. Here are gaming laptops that you can move around the house with without a hassle. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 is one of the slimmest, most versatile gaming laptops you can buy. With support for both G-Sync and Optimus, it's a high-power rig for play and a decent-battery one for productivity tasks. Acer's 2019 Predator Helios 300

Performing like a pricier machine without skimping on build quality or features, Acer's 2019 Predator Helios 300 delivers excellent value. It's the new top pick among entry-level gaming laptops.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an excellent gaming laptop, impressively powered by AMD’s new Ryzen Mobile CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics in a compact 14-inch Body. While you'll find plenty of gaming laptops that are thinner and lighter than they've ever been, you're still talking about something noticeably bulkier than the Zephyrus G14.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model

The 2019 Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model takes last year's slick, winning design and adds peppy, muscled-up Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. delivering a winning mix of power, portability, and premium design, Razer helped pioneer the market for thin gaming laptops and it still looks like the one to beat.

IOL TECH