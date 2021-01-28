The Elder Scrolls Online set to release next chapter in June

‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ will release its next chapter, ‘Blackwood’, in June.

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game – which was initially released back in 2014 – will launch its latest large expansion on June 1, as part of the game’s year-long adventure for 2021, titled ‘The Gates of Oblivion’.

‘Blackwood’ will add new zones to the game including Niben Forest, the Blackwood Bog, and the city of Leyawiin as seen in ‘Oblivion’.

The new chapter also adds a Companions system, which will let players recruit an NPC party member, as well as skills you can level up, and gear and combat behaviours you can customise.

Other new additions coming in ‘Blackwood’ include a 12-player Trial called Rockgrove, more delves, public dungeons, world bosses, stand-alone quests, and world events in which portals to Oblivion open.