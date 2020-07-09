'The Sims 4' is getting a reality show

Electronic Arts has partnered with Turner Sports's Eleague and BuzzFeed Multiplayer to televise a four-part reality show series on cable network TBS about the mega-popular life simulation game "The Sims 4."

Titled "The Sims Spark'd," the show premieres July 17 at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The show aims to bring "creativity, storytelling, and the community together in an entertaining new way," according to a news release sent to The Washington Post. Contestants will be given a slew of different challenges where they build specific characters, worlds and stories within "The Sims 4" in an allotted time. Each round will bring eliminations, and the winner takes home $100,000 prize money.

The remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Friday nights (July 24, 31 and August 7) at 11 p.m. on TBS. BuzzFeed Multiplayer will stream episodes on Mondays after they are televised.

Former "American Idol" finalist Rayvon Owen will be the host of "The Sims Spark'd," and three judges (BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche; singer-songwriter Taylor Parx who has previously done voice work for "The Sims 4,"; and Maxis game developer Dave Miotke, who has worked at the studio for 15 years) will evaluate each contestant's performance.

Lyndsay Pearson, The Sims franchise general manager, calls this move to reality television "exciting" and one that allows the team, and its community, to continue its "innovative spirit" through a new lens, according to a news release.