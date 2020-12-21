The ultimate Nintendo gaming gift guide

Finally, 2020 is almost over and the holiday season is fast approaching - and Nintendo players will be grateful for some great gaming gifts this Christmas. Here are some of the best titles - and one special treat - available on the console this year. 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit' Ever wanted all the fun of 'Mario Kart' with actual cars? This is the next best thing. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of 'Super Mario', Nintendo dropped this fantastic mixed reality game which uses physical radio-controlled cars that respond to the players' in-game actions.

'Pikmin 3 Deluxe'

Fans were delighted when Nintendo revealed an enhanced Switch port of 'Pikman 3' was coming to the hybrid console, and the new version didn't disappoint.

A delight for both longtime players and those new to the franchise, this edition includes a new prologue and epilogue featuring Captain Olimar and Louie, co-op play in the main story mode, the reintroduction of the Piklopedia and all downloadable content from the Wii U original.

'LEGO Super Mario' collection

In one of the best crossovers in recent memory, LEGO and Nintendo teamed up for a brilliant 'Super Mario' collection of brick toy sets, including the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, expansion sets and blind bag character packs.

All sets come with their own series of unique challenges and characters for fans to play with, or to play against friends.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Released back in March, the real-time life simulation has been a big hit with fans who love its sociable nature.

Using their own customisable character, the player can explore the island, gathering and making items, catching fish, and developing their island into a community of anthropomorphic animals.

'Super Mario 3D All-Stars'

We can't get enough of that loveable plumber, and Nintendo keep treating us with more ways to enjoy classic Mario games.

Released in September, this Nintendo Switch compilation includes high-def ports of 1996's 'Super Mario 64', 'Super Mario Sunshine' (2002) and 'Super Mario Galaxy' (2007), with great improvements made to the graphics, controls and the overall games.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming