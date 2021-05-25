These are the nationalities that cheat the most at video games

Cheating in video games is definitely not new and has been around for as long as video games have existed. After all, I remember abusing “motherlode” when I played SIMS. Fast forward to years later and with the rise of eSports, the issue of cheating is put into the spotlight. Is it okay? Can cheating in video games ever be justified?

The world’s biggest gaming cheaters

According to a study by Uswitch, the top five countries that cheat the most at gaming are Russia, Italy, Israel, Japan and Sweden. This is just worth noting if you are playing online and the other players seem a bit more overpowered than they should be.

About half of the countries in the top 50 are in Europe – Italy, Sweden, Romania, Portugal and Denmark all make the top 10 and, in total, 20 European countries appear in the top 50.

In total, ten North American countries make the top 50.

Going over to the Eastern side of the world, Asian countries appear seven times, including Russia and Turkey. These countries are included, as they span across both Asia and Europe.

This research was done by analysing Google search volume data. It was essentially checking how many people were typing “cheat codes”, “cheats and cheat codes” into the search bar for specific games. This was done for every country around the world.

IOL TECH