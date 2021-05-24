This game is Steam's top seller - and it's not Resident Evil Village

The biker-zombie game Days Gone is now Steam’s top seller. Days Gone beat popular Mass Effect, Resident Evil Village and a highly anticipated upcoming game for the number one spot.

The top seller is set in a post-pandemic world.

“Ride and fight into a deadly, post pandemic America. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live in this open-world action-adventure game,” said Steam on its site.

For a solid week, Mass Effect Legendary Edition’s reign was on top of the log but the Bend Studio’s open-world game dropped it to number two.

Action-adventure game and Experiment 101’s creation Biomutant debuts in third place ahead of launch.

Resident Evil Village moved down two positions, from second to fourth. Resident Evil Village was one of the major releases this month.

After Resident Evil Village comes Subnautica: Below Zero at fifth place. It has been over a week since its release and Red Dead Redemption 2 is holding its position at sixth place. The game is also currently on discount.

Valve Index VR Kit, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year edition and It takes Two took seventh, eighth and ninth places respectively.

Coming in at number 10 is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Despite some bumps in the road and controversy, this game is still being loved.