This is when we can all go to a live Comic Con Africa again

Comic Con Africa (CCA) has announced that the next live event will take place in September 2022. There has been much hype and excitement surrounding the return of Comic Con Africa’s live show especially since the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop on all live events.

The next Comic Con Africa live event will run from September 22 until September 25, 2022. The CCA team and fans of the convention agree that with the current third wave, delaying the annual event was the right call. CCA show director Carla Massmann said: “This decision has not been taken lightly, the safety of our fans, exhibitors and partners comes first. Returning in September 2022, also makes it possible for Comic Con Africa to come back in the expected full force – with bigger numbers, more activations and international talent.” Comic Con Africa will also have a new venue in 2022. Fans can expect to rock up at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. The new venue boasts a capacity for the anticipated 80 000-plus visitors and ample place to show off your cosplay.