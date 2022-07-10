Thor and Mighty Thor head to 'Fortnite'

The Marvel blockbuster has just hit cinemas and now the biggest battle royale game on the planet has dropped the 'Gods of Thunder Pack'.

Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor have joined 'Fortnite' in time for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

A tweet teased on the official 'Fortnite' account: "Become enlightened by the power of wonder and thunder

"Find this godly duo in the Gods of Thunder Pack— available now in the Shop!"

As well as the Thor skin, items include Thor’s Cape Back Bling, Stormbreaker Pickaxe, Stormbreaker’s Flight Glider and Bring The Hammer Down Emote.