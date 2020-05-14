Ubisoft, FACEIT sign multiyear deal for Rainbox Six esports

FACEIT on Wednesday announced it agreed to a multiyear deal with Ubisoft to design and implement the strategy for Rainbow Six Siege esports in North America.

The partnership will pair the companies across all areas of Rainbow Six Siege esports in North America, including data integration, media rights and event production, as well as content and grassroots programs.

FACEIT, which is a production company based in the United Kingdom, will manage all events in North America, including the Rainbow Six North American League, its offline US Division LAN program, all Rainbow Six Majors in North America and the Challenger Leagues for the United States and Canada.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Ubisoft and to help develop the Rainbow Six Esports structure in North America. This full service partnership will see us merging all verticals of what FACEIT has to offer," said Michele Attisani, co-founder and CBO of FACEIT.

"Developing competitive ecosystems has always been a core objective of FACEIT as we recognize that this is vital for building sustainable esports programs. FACEIT has always focused on delivering entertaining content for fans and opportunities for players of all levels and this is exactly what we are looking to achieve for the Rainbow Six community."