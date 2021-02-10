Ubisoft's new Star Wars game is in 'early stage'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ubisoft's new 'Star Wars' game is in the "early stage" of development. The studio's CEO Yves Guillemot has opened up on its collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, which will be developed by 'The Division' company Massive Entertainment. Responding in an earnings call, Guillemot said: "On Lucasfilm, we can say we are at the early stage of development on the 'Star Wars' game." He also revealed the announcement of the upcoming title last month has resulted in an increase in job applications at Massive Entertainment. He added: "To answer your question about the benefit from that in terms of hiring, yes, we see lots of people wanting to participate in this adventure, and it's really a very good thing."

And while Guillemot wouldn't share a release window for the game, he promised a "groundbreaking" title for 'Star Wars' fans.

He explained: "We are very happy to be partnering again with Lucasfilm Games.

"The project will be aided by our Massive studio who will make the most of their cutting-edge technology, including the Snowdrop engine, to deliver a groundbreaking 'Star Wars' adventure.

"We are very proud of this collaboration, which is a testament to Ubisoft leadership and expertise, notably in creating amazing works.

"It is another demonstration of our capacity to build partnerships with the biggest names in the entertainment and technology space."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming