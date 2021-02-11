UK MP demands crackdown into console scrapping

A UK MP has called for a crackdown on scalping. The practice sees companies and people use bots to buy multiple units of consoles and then sell them on for an inflated price, and while it is completely legal at present, Douglas Chapman thinks it ought to be criminalised. The MP has called for a ban to be introduced, likening the practice to ticket touting, which was outlawed in the UK a few years ago. He told Sky News: "We've proposed that a similar legislative process be brought forward to ensure that consumers can purchase gaming consoles and computer components at no more than the manufacturers' recommended price, and that resale of goods purchased by automated bots be made illegal." Caroline Dinenage, the minister of state for digital and culture, added: "Officials are discussing this issue with the trade association for the video games industry.

"We know that bulk purchasing through automated bots is a concern for some of their members who we understand are currently looking at any further actions they can take to prevent these behaviours and are working with their retailers to improve experiences for customers."

The issue has come into sharp focus since the release of the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Gaming enthusiasts in the UK have complained that they've struggled to get their hands on the sought-after consoles because scalpers have bought them in bulk.

Chapman observed that scalpers are disappointing consumers in "the wider gaming community among children and adults alike".

BANG ShowBiz Gaming